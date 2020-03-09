500 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Marriage In UP's Ayodhya; Brides Get Rs 65,000 Each

In a mass marriage ceremony held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday, as many as 500 couples from different communities tied the knot. The event was organized by the state labour department which will give Rs 75,000 to every couple, out of which Rs 65,000 will go to the bride. The mass marriage function was attended by the state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya as the couples exchanged garlands and performed marriage rituals.

The couples who got married also included men and women from the Muslim community, whose Nikahs were solemnised at the mass marriage event. From the 500 couples, 10 were Muslim couples who got married in their own ritual.

"Around 500 couples tied their knot here. Among them, 10 were from Muslim community. They got married in their own ritual. Under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our department is committed to the development of everyone," state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya told ANI.

The couples who tied the knot at the event expressed their happiness and thanked the state government. "We are happy and satisfied and thankful to the government. People from different communities are present here and the government has done a great job. This is a help for the poor people who can't afford to get married due to financial issues," Akhilesh Kumari, a bride told ANI.

34 couples tie knot at mass ceremony in Surat

A week back on 2 March, as many as 34 couples have tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Surat. The couples exchanged garlands and performed marriage rituals in the ceremony jointly organised by the Om Sai Charitable Trust and Lifeline Charitable Trust. The organiser of the mass marriage informed that 34 couples have tied the not and they have provided helmets to the couple beside 101 other things as gifts. A newly married woman said that she was happy with the arrangements and ceremony.

(With inputs from ANI)