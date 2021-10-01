51-year-old Man Jumps To Death From High-rise In Mumbai

A 51-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 40th floor of a building in Dadar area in Mumbai, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Thursday, said an official. Nikhil Madhav Joshi, the deceased, was an engineer and worked in an office on the 36th floor of the same building, located on Senapati Bapat Road, he said.

According to preliminary probe, Joshi was under stress due to work pressure.

But the exact reason behind the alleged suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

