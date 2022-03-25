520 mohalla clinics operational in Delhi as on Dec 31, 2021: Outcome Budget

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Against the target of 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC), 520 were operational here as on December 31, 2021, according to the Delhi government's Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on Friday.

A total of 1.44 crore patients were treated at these clinics, the Outcome Budget stated.

Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

"Against the target of 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 520 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are operational as on December 31, 2021, treating a total of 1.44 crore patients," the status reported said.

On an average, each AAMC handles 116 patient visits per day and together a total of over 60,000 patients a day, it said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly.

"Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day with the overall satisfaction rate being 90 per cent as revealed by a survey conducted by the government.

"Overall, 77 per cent of the people were satisfied with the services at Delhi government hospitals," he said.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is the first to introduce the Outcome Budget wherein it puts out details of the status of various projects undertaken. PTI KND DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)