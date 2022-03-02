58 liquor shops sealed in Delhi till February by BJP-led civic bodies: Officials

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) With civic elections round the corner, the BJP-led municipal corporations have sealed as many as 58 liquor shops in Delhi till February-end for violating municipal laws or Master Plan 2021, authorities said on Wednesday.

The civic authorities said these shops were set up under the new excise policy of the city government which came into force on November 17 last year.

“Cumulatively, around 58 liquor shops set up in violation of norms in different areas of the city were sealed till February-end by the three civic bodies - North, East and South. The three corporations also issued notices against over 200 other such establishments,” a senior civic official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, 849 swanky liquor vends are being set up in 32 zones across the city. The policy says a liquor store will have at least 500 square feet area with walk-in facility. These shops will be spacious, well lit and air-conditioned.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan said any liquor shop that has come up in violation of municipal or master plan laws will either be sealed or they will have to shut the shop on their own after the notice.

“The SDMC has so far (till February-end) sent notices to over 150 such shop owners and sealed around 24 liquor vends in its jurisdiction,” he told PTI.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) officials said various sections of the society have been complaining about opening of liquor shops near residential areas and in non-conforming areas.

The EDMC has so far sealed around 10 liquor shops and sent notices to around 100 others.

An official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said so far 24 shops have been sealed by the civic body for violating norms.

The Delhi BJP, which is in power in the three civic bodies, had been opposing the new excise policy ever since it was implemented in the city.

On Wednesday, Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari and State Media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, in a joint statement, said the party will conduct a referendum on the new excise policy on March 4 at 1,120 locations in all the wards.

The statement also said that more than 50,000 party workers will distribute pamphlets in markets, religious places and areas near schools, and ask people to vote on the issue.

“After getting people’s response, the party will decide further course of action,” it added.

PTI AKM SRY

