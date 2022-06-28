Last Updated:

582 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally At 5,629

Press Trust Of India

Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) As many as 582 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking the tally of infections to 7,26,053, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of these cases on Monday, the district currently has 5,629 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Monday, raising the COVID-19 toll in the district to 11,903, he said.

The recovery count has reached 7,07,480, the official added. PTI COR GK GK

