6 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Six persons, including two brothers, were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

These accidents occurred in Bhind, Sagar and Sidhi districts during the past 24 hours, officials said.

In Bhind, two women, aged 25 and 35, were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding pillion was hit by a truck in Lahar, some 50km from the district headquarters, at around 3 pm on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said.

He said an 18-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, fell off the motorbike and escaped unhurt, while the two women were crushed under the rear tyres of the truck.

The truck has been seized, he said.

In Sagar, two men, aged 45 and 50, died after a truck hit their motorcycle on late Tuesday night on Sagar-Rehli Road, some 11km from the district headquarters, Dhana police post in-charge Satya Bharat Dhakad said.

The truck driver was taken in custody and further investigation was underway, he said.

In Sidhi district, two brothers, aged 40 and 30, were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on Tuesday evening on the National Highway-39, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Hitendranath Sharma said.

The same truck later hit another motorbike and injured its two riders, who are undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

Sharma said the truck driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)