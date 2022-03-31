6 killed, 7 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Mar 31 (PTI) Six people were killed and seven others injured when a car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

A Tata Sumo, which was on its way from Surankote's Marha village towards Bufliyaz, skidded-off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Tarran Wali, they said.

Six people have died and seven others are injured, a police office said.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital. The vehicle was carrying wedding guests, they said. PTI AB AB TDS TDS

