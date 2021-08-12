6-year-old Sexually Assaulted By Neighbour In East Delhi; Kin Claims No Medical Aid Given

In yet another case of capital shame, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in the Trilokpuri area of East Delhi. According to the police, a case has been registered and they are looking into the matter. A police source said that the accused is a married man and his wife is pregnant. As per the police source, he was detained. However, senior police officials were tight-lipped over the detention matter.

Victim suffered severe injuries

A police source said that the victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in a serious condition. The family members of the victim have claimed that no medical aid was given to the victim. They have also alleged that they are being pressurised by the police to take back the complaint.

However, the police have refuted their claims. A senior police official said that they in fact lodged a case and had immediately launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Meanwhile, locals gathered at the spot and shouted slogans. Seeing the gravity of the situation, extra police force was deployed in the area. "The victim's condition is critical but this is another shameful incident after Delhi Cantt incident," said a local politician. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Image: Represenative/ANI