600 New COVID-19 Cases In Noida, Ghaziabad's Tally Crosses 1,000

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 600 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 1,706 – the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally of active cases is followed by Ghaziabad (1,180) and Lucknow (1,153), with the three being the only districts in the state to have more than 1,000 active cases, the statistics showed.

So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 19,751 people got vaccinated against coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said.

Of those vaccinated, 6,100 were children in the 15+ age group who got their first dose, he said.

Among the 18-plus population, 4,930 people got their first dose while another 8,721 were administered their second, he added.

So far, over 33.72 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar including 19.76 lakh first doses, according to last data available on Co-WIN portal.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 3,121 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed its tally of active patients to 8,224. The state also had one death, reported in Meerut district, according to the official figures.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)