61 New Coronavirus Cases In Mathura

Sixty-one people tested positive for the coronavirus in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, officials said.

Forty-five of those found infected with the virus were those whose samples were taken randomly on Thursday, said Dr Bhudeo Singh, incharge of the Rapid Response Team.

He said while Vrindavan accounted for 18 of the new Covid cases in the district, one person each was found infected with the virus in Mathura jail and Military hospital.

The officials said the district has logged 212 new coronavirus cases from December 1.

