65-year-old disabled beggar among 2 held for killing man after argument in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Two people, including a 65-year-old disabled beggar, were arrested on Sunday over the killing of a man on January 1 in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area following an argument, police said.

The victim's body, with stab wounds on the chest and near the collar bone, was found lying in a shanty on a pavement in the Subhash Nagar area on Saturday.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the victim, Chandan, was celebrating New Year with his two friends near Ansal Plaza. Around 2:30 am he went to buy cigarettes from a vendor outside a hotel in Subhash Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Chandan was drunk and so was Santosh Pajiyar, the beggar who was sitting on the pavement near the hotel. They got into an argument and the Chandan allegedly started abusing and beating the beggar, the police official said.

In the meantime, Vinod, who used to take care of Pajiyar, arrived there on a scooty and attacked Chandan. He stabbed the victim with a knife which was kept by Pajiyar, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said, "Vinod went home with the knife while Pajiyar slept near the body so that no one can doubt him given his handicap. Both have been arrested and further investigation is underway." The knife, blood-stained clothes, mobile of Chandan and the scooty have been seized, she said. PTI AMP NSD NSD

