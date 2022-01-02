68 Missing Person Cases Pending For 20 Years Solved By Delhi Police

Under its operation "Talash", the Delhi Police in the north district checked for unsolved cases of the past 20 years for a fresh effort to trace missing people and 68 such cases have been worked out in the last two months, officials said on Sunday.

The operation was started by the north district on November 1, 2021 and under it, the Delhi Police claimed to have reunited over 60 such missing people in the last two months from different parts of the country, including the national capital.

According to data, among 68 cases, 22 were related to minors and 46 were of adults. There were 20 men and 48 women.

There were 22 cases of kidnapping and abduction and 46 of missing, the data said. Most of the people were reunited from Delhi 59 followed by Punjab four and one each from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Noida (UP) and West Bengal, the data showed.

"We checked the un-worked out cases of the last 20 years for a fresh effort to trace the missing people. We wanted to try one more time to trace out and reunite the missing person. We got to know that in 124 cases, the people were traced and reunited, but police were not informed about it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"Among 68 other cases, the maximum were from 2021 followed by 2020 and there were one case each of 2014 and 2015," he said.

Kalsi said there were also eight to 10 complaints from other districts received and they have also been worked out.

In December, a 39-year-old mentally unstable man, who came to Ambala in Haryana from Bihar around eight years ago and later reached the national capital, was reunited with his family, the police said.

In another case, keen to see Delhi, especially its historic monuments, a 12-year-old boy cycled 26 km from his home in Uttam Nagar to reach the Red Fort, only to later realise that he had forgotten his way back home.

He was then dropped at his home in Nawada village in Uttam Nagar and reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, a mentally unstable 21-year-old youth from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who ended up in the national capital in December, was reunited with his family safely back to his hometown, the police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)