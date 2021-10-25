68-year-old Shopkeeper Attacked With Spade, Dies In Kota

A 68-year-old man was killed for objecting to throwing of garbage on the road in front of his shop in a village in Kota, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday morning in Rajgarh village that falls under Sangod police station.

Padam Kumar Jain Sunday told Sohanlal Mali alias Bhuriya not to throw garbage in front of his shop, police said.

After some time, Mali reached Jain's shop and attacked him in his head with a spade, the SHO said.

Jain was admitted at MBS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment Sunday night.

Singh’s body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday morning, Station House Officer Rajesh Soni said.

A case was lodged Sunday morning against Mali under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code but following Jain's death, it was changed to Section 302 (murder), he said.

