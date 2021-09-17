7 More People Killed In House, Wall Collapses In UP's Pratapgarh

Seven more people, including a child, died in separate incidents of house and wall collapses in Pratapgarh due to heavy rains, taking the death toll due to the downpour to nine in the district, police said on Friday.

Altogether, at least 19 people have died due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday.

Amid incessant rains on Thursday, Amit (4) and Om Prakash (50) died in separate villages under Antu police station area in the district due to wall collapses, police said.

Kalika (80) in a village under Sagipur police station area, Kalawati (65) in Kohdaur police station area, Chamela Devi (54) and Kusum Maurya (25) in different villages under Kotwali Patti police station area, and Amarjit Singh (65) in a village under Udaypur area died in similar incidents of wall and house collapses, police said.

The bodies of all the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, it said.

Earlier, officials had reported on Thursday that two people had died due to rain-related incidents in the district.

In Gode village under Kotwali police station area, one person was killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.

Ramzan (18) died in the incident, while his sister and her two children were injured and admitted to a hospital.

In another incident in Gahrichak village under Kandhai police station area, Urmila Misra (55) died when her 'kutcha' house collapsed due to rains.

Heavy rains since Wednesday have seen waterlogging at several places and caused inconvenience to people in the district.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)