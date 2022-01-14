70-year-old Man Killed By Elephant

A 70-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district, forest officials said on Friday. According to them, Gurunthan used to stay the night on his piece of land where he grew crops to prevent foraging wild animals, and used to return home the next morning. When he did not return home this morning, his family grew anxious and went to the property where they found him dead. On a complaint, the forest officials said they went to the site and found out that the elderly man had been trampled to death by the wild elephant.

