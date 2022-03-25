71% of PWD projects 'on track': Delhi govt report card

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Delhi government’s fifth status report for ‘outcome budget 2021-22’ -- essentially a report card of various schemes -- released on Friday showed 71 per cent of Public Works Department (PWD) projects to be 'on track', and the rest to be 'off track' based on key indicators.

Seventeen PWD projects or schemes were included in the ‘outcome budget 2021-22’ and were assessed on 36 critical indicators.

'On track' indicators mean that the progress on projects according to these parameters is above 70 per cent, while where it is less than 70 per cent of the proportionate target, the project indicators are considered "off track”.

According to the outcome budget report, the PWD is among the best performing sectors such as education, health, women and child welfare department, and the transport department.

Some of the 'on-track' projects of the department were installation of 1.33 lakh CCTV cameras till December 31, 2021, creation of 2,000 new free WiFi hotspots - totalling now at 10,500, and installation of 75 high-mast national flags, among others.

The report said that around 94 per cent work of widening of bridge on Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur -- another of its ‘on track’ project -- has been completed.

It said that the work of streetscaping of seven sample stretches will be completed by August 2022.

The PWD officials said that some of the ‘off-track’ projects were the east-west corridor (Anand Vihar to Peeragarhi), north-south corridor (Wazirabad to Tilak Nagar), and construction of 3.5 km-long Barapullah-3 elevated corridor (Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan).

Deadline to complete Barapullah-3 has now been extended to March 2023. PTI AKM AKM VN VN

