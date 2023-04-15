75-ft High National Flag Hoisted At Narangi Military Station In Assam

A 75-ft high national flag was hoisted at Narangi Military Station in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita unfurled the Tricolour.

The national flag has been sponsored by an NGO, Flag Foundation of India, aNGOnd placed at Sainik Park in the military station.

Lt Gen Kalita appreciated the team of 51 Sub Area, under which Narangi Military Station comes, for undertaking the task.

He said the national flag will motivate the personnel to perform their duties with greater zeal.

Flag Foundation of India CEO Maj Gen (retd) Ashim Kohli was also present on the occasion.

Army personnel and their families, NCC cadets and civilians witnessed the hoisting of the Tricolour.