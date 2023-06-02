Last Updated:

8 Junior Doctors Of Gorakhpur Hospital Booked For Assaulting Patient Demanding Discharge

A FIR against eight doctors of BRD Medical College has been registered for assaulting a patient and using derogatory language against his wife.

Press Trust Of India

Eight junior doctors booked for assaulting patient and making unsavoury remarks against his wife (Representative/Shutterstock)


Eight unidentified junior doctors of BRD Medical College here have been booked for allegedly beating up a patient and using derogatory language against his wife when he asked for a discharge from the hospital, police said on Friday.

"We have registered an FIR against eight doctors of BRD Medical College under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on the basis of a complaint by the patient's wife," Gulriha inspector Sanjay Singh said

The complainant alleged that her husband, Sandeep Singh (35), was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after he complained of abdominal pain. She said around 2 pm on Thursday, Sandeep requested the medical team to discharge him.

She said their request was denied and one of the junior doctors made unsavoury remarks against her and Sandeep objected to the same. She said the doctors then took her husband to duty room and assaulted him.

She told police that she had made a video of the attack, but the doctors deleted the footage, adding that they also forced Sandeep to write on a paper that he misbehaved with a nurse.

The police officer said the matter is being investigated.

