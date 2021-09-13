8-year-old Girl Raped In Basti

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a sugarcane field in Basti, police said on Monday.

As per the victim's father, the incident took place on Sunday evening in Dabaulia, Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said.

The minor is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a case was registered based on a complaint by the father.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, a distant relative of the girl, the officer said.