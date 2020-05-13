800 Fresh Cases & 40 Casualties Reported In Mumbai; City's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 15,581

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,581 with 800 more novel coronavirus cases being reported on Wednesday, May 13, as of 6 pm. This includes 198 COVID-19 patients whose laboratory reports from May 10 to 11 were received in the day. Moreover, 478 individuals recovered from the novel coronavirus, taking the number of discharged to 3,791. 40 more deaths were reported on Wednesday out of which 32 had co-morbidities.

So far, 596 persons in Mumbai have passed away owing to COVID-19. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a ward comprising 40 beds has been dedicated to COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen at the Sion and KEM hospitals. Additionally, 33 more dialysis machines have been made functional in three hospitals to take care of COVID-19 patients having kidney disease.

1495 fresh novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra witnessed its single-highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 1,495 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. This propelled the State's COVID-19 tally to 25,922. With 422 COVID-19 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recovered surged to 5,547. Meanwhile, 54 casualties- 40 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, two each from Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, and one each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri were reported on Wednesday. A total of 2,30,857 laboratory samples have been tested. There are 1,439 active containment zones in the state currently. While 2,98,213 individuals are under home quarantine, 14,627 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

17,000 prisoners across the state to be released

In a big move on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government decided to release 17,000 prisoners from jails across the state on temporary parole to contain the spread of COVID-19. This development came amid 185 Arthur Road Jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19. According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, 5000 undertrials, 3000 convicts sentenced up to 7 years in jail, and 9000 convicts who are serving more than a 7-year jail term shall benefit from this move. However, prisoners facing serious charges such as rape, bank fraud, economic offences, MCOCA, TADA, NPDS will not be released.

