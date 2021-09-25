85-year-old man dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 25 (PTI) An 85-year-old man hanged himself to death at his home here, police said Saturday.

They said Feru Singh’s body was found hanging from a grille Friday evening, but it was not immediately clear why he took the extreme step.

The man was a resident of Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station here.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the case taken up.

In another incident, the body of a 40-year-old man was found near a road in the civil line police station area here.

Police said they have not been able to identify the deceased yet. The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)