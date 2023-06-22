A First In North India, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital Gets A Skin Bank; All You Need To Know

One of a kind and a first in Northern India, a skin bank was inaugurated in the national capital’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, June 21.

In the skin bank, deceased donors can donate their skin that could be used to treat patients with burns especially those with extensive burns and other serious wounds.

Skin bank launched by Dr BL Sherwal and Dr Vandana Talwar

The skin bank was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr BL Sherwal and OSD Dr Vandana Talwar in the august presence of Professor Geetika Khanna, Principal VMMC, Additional MS and HOD Dept of Burns and Plastic Surgery Dr Shalabh Kumar, senior faculty and staff.

“It is a momentous occasion. Skin bank is a bank where deceased donors can donate their skin. This donated skin will be very helpful in treating patients with burns especially extensive burns and with other wounds,” said Dr Sherwal MS SJH. He further dubbed the inauguration of the skin bank as a feather in the cap of the hospital and a significant achievement.

Around 7 to 10 million people sustain burn injuries every year in India. Out of these, 1.4 lakhs lives are lost and 1.5 lakh people develop various deformities.

'We need to tackle this problem,' says Dr Shalabh Kumar

Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD Burns and Plastic Surgery, while addressing the event said, “The problem is huge and hence we need to tackle it. The cadaveric skin will decrease the mortality and increase the survival rate in these patients and improve the outcome, lessen hospital stay and the overall cost of treatment.”

The skin can be donated by any deceased person within six hours of the death and then will be processed in the skin bank and stored and further provided to needy patients.

Skin can be stored for three to five years. No blood group or any other matching is required. Any donor skin can be used in any patient. There is no need for immune suppressants and steroids in the post-operative period.