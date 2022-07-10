Aaditya Thackeray Joins 'Aarey' Metro Protest In Mumbai; 'Shinde Govt Taking Out Grudges'

Following the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government's decision to relocate the Aarey metro car shed project back to the forest area in Mumbai, protests have again started erupting in the city against the government. People holding placards of the 'Save Aarey Forest' were seen taking to the streets on Sunday as they raised slogans against the government.

A group of young people accompanied by a few middle-aged were seen protesting in the Aarey colony in Goregaon this morning against the metro car shed project. They were seen holding placards and banners, while a few also raised anti-government slogans.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Protests underway in Aarey, Goregaon against metro car shed. pic.twitter.com/pl2yJDqIfn — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

A police force has been also deployed at the spot to maintain the law and order situation.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thakeray on Sunday also joined the protest where he extended his support to the agitation.

'This is a fight for Mumbai, a fight for life': Aaditya Thackeray on Aarey metro car shed project

Talking to the media on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde government in Maharastra and said that the government has been holding grudges against and is now taking out its anger on the city. "Politics should be kept aside. We are okay with their anger against us. But it should not be taken out on Mumbaikars", he said.

Further asserting that jungles and the environment need to be protected, he added that climate change is taking place due to human activity.

Mumbai | This is a fight for Mumbai, fight for life. We fought for forest&to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray at Aarey protest site pic.twitter.com/aRIIRHh4oj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

"This is a fight for Mumbai, a fight for life. We fought for forest and to protect our tribals. When we were here no trees were uprooted. Cars go for maintenance once every 3-4 months, not every night", he added. Notably, Thackeray also said that his party has proposed the ongoing construction to be turned into a veterinary hospital for the forest and also proposed a metro car shed in Kanjurmarg.

In addition to this, Thackeray also added that the MVA government protected the forest when in power and it has full faith in the judiciary. "Tomorrow, everything will be put in hearing. Shiv Sainiks love and support are with Uddhav Ji", he added.

Image: ANI