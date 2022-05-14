Aaditya Thackeray Postpones Ayodhya Visit To June 15

Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 15 instead of June 10 as scheduled earlier in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

He said Aaditya's visit had to be rescheduled due to the Rajya Sabha elections, which will be held on June 10 for six seats from Maharashtra.

Aaditya had earlier said he would visit Ayodhya to take blessings of Lord Ram and to bring in 'Ram Rajya' in Maharashtra.