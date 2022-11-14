'Aaftab Had A Poker-face': Delhi Murder Victim Shraddha's Friend Tells Arnab

As more details on the murder case of Shraddha Walkar continue to emerge, the deceased woman's friend Rajat Shukla appeared on Republic TV's debate and made revelations about Aaftab Poonawala, the accused and more.

Speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajat shared details about Shraddha and her college days as well as Aaftab's body language and how he hid his true self, claiming Aaftab had a poker-face.

"Shraddha Walkar used to be a very active girl during our college days. We were doing DMM together. And this is surprising. I mean a girl who was very active, we used to do theatre together and a few days later, we saw a change in her behaviour. He revealed that this behavioural change was toward the end of their graduation in 2018. We were surprised. Where is the spark that she had? 2018 was when we saw a sudden change in her and we got to know that she got into a secret relationship with Aaftab in the year 2018. And in 2019 she made it official, announced to all of our friends," Rajat told Arnab

"It was a lovely relationship at the start but then it was informed to us by Shraddha herself that this boy is being violent to her. He beats her up. She is mentally affected but she is in love and is sacrificing her mental health," he added.

When asked how she shared her ordeal, Rajat said, "She used to talk to a very close friend of hers and she told her. She was not revealing it to everybody because it is a personal issue. But this thing can lead to such a heinous crime is something of concern now."

'Both were looking for new jobs': Shraddha's friend

Rajat revealed that the last time he was in contact with Shraddha was when she first talked about shifting to Delhi. "The reason that was informed to us was both of them were looking out for a job change and they were wanting to settle there in Delhi. However, right after Shraddha shifted there, we lost touch," he said.

"Her brother tried to contact her, we friends, we tried to contact her but there was no sign of contact and it's the reason why we started finding her," he added.

'Aaftab used to have a poker face': Rajat

When asked if any of Shraddha's friends met Aaftab, Rajat said that many of them did but had no idea how he would turn out. "Aaftab used to be a poker face. By seeing him, you won't be able to judge that he can be such a criminal," he said. "It's still a question if it was just Aaftab in the murder case or someone else too because it seems impossible to me to digest that one person Aaftab, who was not that strong and Shraddha was not that very weak that Shraddha could not retaliate in the murder. It seems like a very pre-planned murder and a big one," Rajat added.