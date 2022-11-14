Hours after the gruesome six-month-old murder of a 27-year-old woman named Shraddha shocked the nation, Republic TV gained access to exclusive footage of the Delhi residence of Aaftab Poonawala where he used to stay with the victim in a live-in relationship. According to sources, the couple had taken the flat on rent on May 15 this year, just three days before the accused murdered Shraddha.

It has been learnt that Aaftab murdered his live-in partner on May 18 after an argument regarding marriage broke out between them. Aaftab strangled Shraddha during a heated argument between the two and then chopped her body into around 35 pieces.

After Aaftab murdered Shraddha, he used to sleep in the same room where he murdered his partner in order to avoid suspicion. he had also allegedly used incense sticks and potpourri to ward off the unpleasant odour. As per the sources, the body parts of the victim were not disposed off immediately. In fact, he kept disposing of the body parts over the period of months.

Meanwhile, when Republic TV spoke to the couple's neighbour in Delhi, the woman said that she and her family members heard them fighting and arguing. However, the woman further revealed that she and her family member heard or saw nothing suspicious on the day Shraddha was killed. She also stated that she knew nothing about the matter.

"A couple of times my daughter heard the voices of them while quarrelling, and a couple of times my mother-in-law too heard them shouting," the woman informed Republic Media Network.

Republic reports #LIVE from Aaftab Poonawala's residence in Delhi where he used to stay with live-in partner Shraddha. He killed Shraddha, chopped her body into 35 pieces, & dumped them across Delhi. Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/rxDIszWpgM — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

Shraddha murdered brutally

The shocking murder case came to the light after Delhi Police on November 14 solved the six-month-old brutal murder of Shraddha who was killed and allegedly chopped into pieces by her lover, Aaftab. Shraddha first met Aaftab at a call centre in Mumbai where the two used to work together. Soon they fell in love with each other. The family of Shraddha did not approve of her relationship with Aaftab and so the couple eloped (though didn't get married), came to the national capital, and started living together.

According to the information received, the accused revealed that he murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly. The accused have now been sent to a five-day police custody after he confessed that he murdered his partner over an argument.

Image: Republic World