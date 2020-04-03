AAI, Guwahati Press Club Distribute Safety And Sanitization Kits To Media Persons

Working journalists were provided with personal safety and sanitization kits by the Guwahati Press Club in association with the Airports Authority of India on Friday. Regarded as essential services by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the fight against Corona, media has been playing an important role in creating awareness among the people.

Along with the health care personnel, security forces, sanitation workers, the media has been on the frontline in this war against Corona, reporting the facts and figures along with dos and don’ts, the media has also a war against fake news as along with the outbreak of the pandemic, due to social media misuse, infodemic has also become a threat.

'We are on the frontline'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sanjay Ray, General Secretary of the prestigious Guwahati Press Club said, “We are on the frontline, but there is no safety measure for us. Since, we too have family back home it’s a matter of concern. We are thankful to the Airports Authority of India for coming forward.”

READ | RBI Temporarily Revises Trading Hours In Money Markets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The personal safety kit contains a jacket, personal hand sanitizer, masks and surgical gloves. Apart from this, every media house in the city was also provided with a one-litre bottle of sanitizer. More than 300 active journalists of the city have been benefitted.

The members of the Guwahati Press Club expressed satisfaction over the concern shown by the Airports Authority of India and the press club. Tapan Bhuyan, a journalist from the city said, “It is a very noble initiative taken by the Guwahati Press Club. Such steps ensure the safety of the entire fraternity along with our personal families.”

WATCH: Mumbai's Dharavi Under Containment After 3 Coronavirus Confirmations

It may be mentioned that the new committee of the Guwahati Press Club took over a few weeks back, after a long-lasting dark phase of 17 years. “We are happy and thankful that the newly elected committee has shown concern for the media fraternity,” said another member.

READ | BJP & Congress In War Of Words Over PM Modi's '9pm-9mins' Covid Appeal; Patra Blasts Sibal

READ | 'Thank You For Taking Care Of Everyone': Delhi Cop's Daughter Pens Heartfelt Letter