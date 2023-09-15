AAIB Starts Probe Into Incident Of Plane Skidding Off Runway At Mumbai Airport

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started its probe into the incident of a private jet veering off the runway at Mumbai airport in which eight people were injured, sources said on Friday.

The private jet, which was coming from Visakhapatnam, skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Thursday evening and the aircraft broke into two parts.

There has been no casualties but all the eight people, including two pilots and a crew member, onboard the plane suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

The sources in the know said an AAIB team reached Mumbai on Thursday night and started the investigation on Friday.

One of the sources said the team will gather evidence from the accident site as well as interact with the pilot, co-pilot and others.

Another source said the aircraft debris has been removed and both runways at the Mumbai airport are fully operational now.

In a statement, a Mumbai airport spokesperson said the recovery of the disabled aircraft started at 1453 hours and was removed at 1755 hours.

The disabled aircraft was handed over to the owners at 1816 hours for further action and all areas are now cleared, the spokesperson said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures, was involved in a runway excursion while landing. The visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres with heavy rains, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.