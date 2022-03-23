AAP Councillor Leaps Into Sewage Drain In East Delhi; Bathes In Milk Later | Watch

In a bizarre fold of events in Delhi, on Tuesday an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from East Delhi, Haseeb-ul-Hasan, leapt into an overflowing sewage drain in Shastri Park. Taking the internet by storm, uncountable and widely-circulated videos of the AAP leader surfaced showing him in the chest-deep overflowing drain, consisting of darkened shade of apparently filthy water, and a rake to clean floating debris and pollutants in the water.

Donning a starched white kurta, Hasan can be seen in the drain with tools to clean the mess afloat the drain. He was surrounded by local residents and AAP workers who either engaged in a special shout out for the man or denounced the BJP loudly.

Drama peaks as #MCDElections2022 come closer, #AAP corporator turns Anil Kapoor from Bollywood movie Nayak.



AAP corporator Hasib Al Hassan Jumps into a drain in East Delhi to clean it, takes a milk bath later. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/COU0F09pDD — ˥¡HOW ∀ᴚʇOH˥∀W🇮🇳 मोहिल मल्होत्रा🇮🇳 (@TRULYMM8) March 22, 2022

In East Delhi, AAP councillor Hasan jumps into sewage drain on mission clean-up

Drama knew no bounds in Delhi after the AAP councillor was later bathed in milk by his supporters while the lot chanted anti-BJP slogans. In what appeared to be an act of dissing instead of proving or making it a point, the AAP supporters surrounded Hasan through the stunt while handing over tools to clean the apparent mess.

Speaking to reporters after pulling a stunt similar to that of Anil Kapoor in the movie Nayak, the nominated AAP councillor said the drain had been overflowing and despite repeated complaints, the local MLA did not redress the issue. Therefore, Hasan decided to hold the fort and prove his point.

Amid tensions ahead of postponed municipal elections, the ruling AAP and the BJP-led Centre have been at loggerheads. While the local MLA from Shastri Nagar is Anil Kumar Bajpai from the BJP, the AAP is seemingly uneasy over the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill which received the Centre's nod on Tuesday. The proposal is slated to be tabled in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament aims to merge the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

It is pertinent to mention that while few netizens commended the politician over the unconventional methodology to proving his predicament; others quipped, "AAP drama school's Hasan turns Anil Kapoor from Bollywood movie Nayak".