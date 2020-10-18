AAP's Raghav Chaddha Hits Out At NDMC Over 1 Cr Fine After Mayor Files Police Complaint

After the Delhi Government slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for burning garbage in the open, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha has hit out at the civic body saying that they would recover the money from the BJP-run body 'anyhow.' "Even a fine of ₹ 1 crore is less. We are going to recover this money anyhow. We will attach their account if needed. It is criminal," he said.

This comes after NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash filed a police complaint against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for trying to defame the saffron party. The Mayor had even accused AAP of intentionally burning garbage in the areas so that they could defame the civic body. The NDMC has also alleged that it is low on funds and facing crunch because the Delhi government owed it money.

Earlier while, elaborating on the measures taken to reduce pollution levels in the city North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said the civic body has deployed 130 sprinklers that cover over 600-km roads everyday to mitigate dust pollution. "Jet machines to clean trees; plantation of thousands of shrubs and plants on central verges of road and teams to check open garbage burning are other steps taken for reducing pollution," he said.

On October 16, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued directions to the pollution control committee to impose a fine of Rs 1 crore on the NDMC for burning garbage in the open in Kirari village in northwest Delhi. "Delhi's air quality has been worsening gradually, but the agencies are still not taking it seriously. Environmental norms are being flouted brazenly here. Garbage burning is rampant," Rai said.

Delhi which has stepped into the winter season has been facing its chronic problem of rising pollution levels which can be attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions, stubble burning in neighbouring regions and local sources of pollution such as construction activities and burning of waste. With Delhi-NCR bracing for months of poor air quality, health experts have also warned that high levels of air pollution could possibly aggravate the COVID-19 situation.

(With Agency Inputs)