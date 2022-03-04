AC tram catches fire in Kolkata, none injured

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) An air-conditioned tram with passengers caught fire on Friday afternoon while it was moving through the city's Beniapukur area, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out in the tram travelling from Gariahat to Esplanade around 1 pm due to some technical glitches, he said.

One fire tender was pressed into service, which brought the blaze under control, a police officer said.

"No one was trapped or injured in the fire. Traffic movement at the moment is normal," he said. PTI SCH RBT RBT

