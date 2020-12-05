Active COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai Climb To 13,262; Case Recovery Rate Constant At 91%

On Saturday, December 5,758 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 2,85,260. At present, there are 13,262 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation revealed that 750 cases were removed from the category of active cases during the reconciliation process. The number of recovered soared to 2,59,539 after 402 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 18 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 10,889. Fourteen of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

19,71,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till December 4. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.27% from November 28-December 4. As of December 4, 3,100 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,806 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,325, 1,166, and 1,934 respectively.

While there are 450 active containment zones currently, 5,369 buildings have been sealed. 3,880 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 500 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 257 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 91%.

Novel coronavirus situation in Mumbai

Currently, there are 96,08,211 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 90,58,822 patients have been discharged and 1,39,700 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,09,689 active cases in the country. With 42,533 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.28 per cent.

76.90 per cent of the 36,652 new cases are from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, and Rajasthan account for 78 per cent of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 78.32 per cent of the 512 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

