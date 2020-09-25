Active COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai Rise To 28,273; Patient Doubling Rate Improves To 63 Days

With 1876 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, September 25, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,94,177. At present, there are 28,273 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,56,807 after 1169 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 8,703. 42 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

10,57,640 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 24. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.11% from September 18-September 24. As of September 24, 2978 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,725 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 8,893, 1134, and 1,923 respectively.

While there are 686 active containment zones currently, 10,871 buildings have been sealed. 14,993 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,227 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 63 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district remains constant at 81%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,70,116 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 47,56,164 patients have recovered and 92,290 fatalities have been reported. The recovered cases outnumber active cases by 37,86,048. With 81,177 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 81.74%. 73% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

Moreover, 75% of the 86,052 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Telangana. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh account for 83% of the 1141 new deaths reported in the country. The Tests per Million stand at 49,948 as on Friday with 14,92,409 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in 1084 government labs and 734 private labs across the country.

