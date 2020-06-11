Last Updated:

Paresh Rawal Slams 'gutless' Ramachandra Guha For His Gujarat Vs Bengal Comparison

Actor and Ex-MP Paresh Rawal slammed author and historian Ramachandra Guha over his tweets calling Gujarat 'a backward province' as opposed to Bengal

Written By
Ananya Varma
Ramachandra Guha

Veteran actor and former MP Paresh Rawal on Thursday slammed author and historian Ramachandra Guha over his tweets comparing Gujarat and Bengal, alleging that Guha was getting 'a free ride' on somebody's tail.

This comes shortly after Guha put forward a divisive tweet calling Gujarat a 'backwards state' as compared to Bengal. Paresh Rawal was quick to put down Guha's comments saying that after distorting history books, Guha had decided to pick up a new avenue, pitting Gujarat and Bengal against each other.

Guha's Gujarat Vs Bengal tweet

Ramachandra Guha earlier in the day tweeted a quote by British writer Philip Spratt from 1939, which compares the erstwhile provinces of Gujarat and Bengal saying that even if Gujarat was 'economically advanced' it was culturally 'a backward province' as opposed to Bengal. It is important to know that Philip Spratt was a British communist and a close confidante of M. N. Roy who is known to have been the founder of the Communist Party of India spearheading the movement in the country. 

First Published:
COMMENT
