Paresh Rawal Slams 'gutless' Ramachandra Guha For His Gujarat Vs Bengal Comparison

Veteran actor and former MP Paresh Rawal on Thursday slammed author and historian Ramachandra Guha over his tweets comparing Gujarat and Bengal, alleging that Guha was getting 'a free ride' on somebody's tail.

This comes shortly after Guha put forward a divisive tweet calling Gujarat a 'backwards state' as compared to Bengal. Paresh Rawal was quick to put down Guha's comments saying that after distorting history books, Guha had decided to pick up a new avenue, pitting Gujarat and Bengal against each other.

https://t.co/wDva5ABpZI After distorting History books Gutless Guha opens up a new avenue of Gujarati/Bengali !looks like he is getting a free ride on somebody’s Tail ...! This Chuha Guha is not tired of being punchline of everyone’s jokes !@Ram_Guha — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 11, 2020

Guha's Gujarat Vs Bengal tweet

Ramachandra Guha earlier in the day tweeted a quote by British writer Philip Spratt from 1939, which compares the erstwhile provinces of Gujarat and Bengal saying that even if Gujarat was 'economically advanced' it was culturally 'a backward province' as opposed to Bengal. It is important to know that Philip Spratt was a British communist and a close confidante of M. N. Roy who is known to have been the founder of the Communist Party of India spearheading the movement in the country.

"Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province... . Bengal in contrast is economically backward but culturally advanced".

Philip Spratt, writing in 1939. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 11, 2020

