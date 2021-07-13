Adani Group Takes Over Management Of Mumbai International Airport, Promises Local Jobs

Adani group has taken over the management of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, also called Mumbai airport, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he promised to make Mumbai proud and create thousands of new local jobs.

"We are delighted to take over management of the world-class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs," Gautam Adani tweeted.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, in February had acquired a 23.5 per cent stake in the Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from two South African investors- ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius)- for Rs 1,685.25 crore.

1 in 4 flies through Adani airport

During the annual general meeting of stakeholders on Monday, Adani said, "one of every four passengers in India flies through an Adani airport."

"The company also took over operations of airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangalore, signed concession agreements for Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, and is now in the process of acquiring the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airports," the Chairman had said.

Adani to also run Navi Mumbai Airport

The Adani Group will also run the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after the Maharashtra government gave a green signal to AAHL.

Earlier, the airport was to be developed by GVK. But last year, it was taken over by AAHL. With this, AAHL becomes the biggest private airport operator.

The Navi Mumbai airport in the adjoining Thane-Raigad region is coming up on 1,160 hectares of land. It is likely to become operational in 2023-24.