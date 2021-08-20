Afghan Students From Mumbai, Pune Protest Against Taliban Outside US General Consulate

At the outset of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and fearing the potential oppression that may follow, on August 20 a bunch of around 20-30 Afghan national students protested outside the United States General Consulate in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). In a bid to voice opposition against the hardline and extremist regime, the students travelled from Pune to Mumbai to stage protests. Sources informed Republic TV that police took the demonstrators to the local police station to take up the matter further.

Afghans protest against Taliban in Mumbai

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, three Afghan nationals on a pavement at BKC were seen showcasing the unfurled National Flag of Afghanistan while the protesters chanted “Save Afghanistan”, “Save Us”, “We are Humans”, “We Want Peace”. Donning masks on the sidewalk and sporting grim frowns on their faces, Afghan nationals clung on to placards that depicted horror sights of the Taliban capitulation in the last few weeks and spine-chilling images of hundreds of Afghans who climbed on to US' aircraft to escape the ordeal and torments under the unwanted and self-imposed Taliban rule.

The placards also read- "Do Not Forget Us" and "Don't Kill Us"; dreading the ground reality of Afghanistan currently and the atrocities that will be inflicted upon its citizens, desperate Afghan youth chose to take to streets in a foreign land.

Reports suggest that the Minister of Tourism and Environment of Maharashtra Aditya Thackeray had previously assured that no Afghan national in Maharashtra would suffer any inconvenience or loss to them. Furthermore, Thackeray asserted that he would take up the matter in hand with the Union Minister.

Afghanistan citizens march with flag against Taliban

On August 19, marking 102nd Afghanistan Independence Day, women and children gathered on the main roads of Kabul and other places in the country and chanted 'Long Live Afghanistan' and 'National Flag Is Our Identity'. These sentiments come to the fore after the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day. The Flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities on Thursday as an opposition to the Taliban spread.

In a heart-wrenching video accessed by Republic TV, two civilians were killed by the Taliban in Nangarhar while several two were gravely injured after being attacked by the Taliban. While visuals and reports suggest that two deceased Afghan civilians were sporting the national flag, given 102nd independence day of the war-ravaged country.

Acting exactly how the world feared, the Taliban did not spare young adolescents or even women in the country who attempted to protest against the regime, they never chose. In contrast to the previous impression of Afghans being acquiescent to the hardline Taliban capitulation, women and children took to the streets marching a protest against the potential oppression by the terror outfit which is now in control of the State.