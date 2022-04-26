African Swine Fever breaks out in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi

Shillong, Apr 26 (PTI) Veterinary authorities on Tuesday confirmed the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Umsning block in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, following which the government banned the movement of pigs in the area.

The North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Lab in Guwahati has confirmed the outbreak of the ASF as the sample sent on April 13 has tested positive, a senior Veterinary Department official told PTI.

Necessary instructions have been issued, banning slaughter and movement of pigs, and supplies at Umshorshor village and its nearby areas, he said.

The decision was taken to prevent, control and eradicate the scheduled disease as per the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, said a notification issued by Veterinary Department principal secretary GHP Raju.

Villages within the 1 km radius of the infected premises have been designated as 'Infected Zone' and all villages within the 10 km radius are designated as 'Surveillance Zone'.

While the movement of pigs is allowed in the 'Surveillance Zone', it is completely banned in the 'Infected Zones', as per the notification.

Earlier, cases of ASF were reported from Mizoram and Tripura. PTI JOP SOM SOM

