After 125 Co-passengers From One Flight Test COVID Positive At Amritsar, 13 Fly The Coop

After 125 co-passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy tested positive for COVID on arrival at Punjab's Amritsar airport, 13 passengers have managed to give authorities the slip. While nine managed to flee from the airport, four have managed to flee from the hospital.

The District Collector has directed SP Amritsar to register a case against 13 passengers who violated the COVID-related protocols. They have also been asked to immediately isolate themselves and report to the authorities otherwise their pictures and details would be made public.

According to VK Seth, Amritsar Airport director, "125 passengers of an international chartered flight from Italy have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport. Total passengers on the flight were 179".

As per the Union Health Ministry, all adult passengers were tested on arrival as Italy is one of the high-risk countries for Omicron.

Punjab CM Channi on COVID management

On Jan 2, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to learn the state's preparedness for the current COVID situation. Channi mentioned that he has been holding meetings with all departments to ensure all the requisite health and medical infrastructure are in place to effectively tackle any emergency that befalls.

Channi updated Sonia Gandhi about COVID testing in the state being intensified and the availability of primary and secondary medical services being ramped up to provide the best treatment to COVID patients. He also said that people have been urged to be sensitive to the situation and follow all necessary precautionary measures to curb coronavirus infections from spreading.

Chief Minister Channi said that all the necessary arrangements have been made, including sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators, and oxygen in case of any emergent situation. He then informed the Congress president that the Punjab Chief Secretary has been directed to stay in touch with all deputy commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on a daily basis and brief him on the same.

To date, Punjab has reported a total of 6,08,723 COVID-19 cases with 16,657 deaths. The state has administered 2,70,28,217 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Image: ANI/Pixabay)