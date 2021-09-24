After A 2 Year Hiatus, Kashmir University Hosts 3-day Literary Festival 'VIRSA-2021'

Kashmir University's much anticipated three-day inter-university literary festival 'VIRSA-2011' came to an end on Thursday. Students competed in debate, extempore, and mushaira competitions throughout the festival, which began on Tuesday.

Former Dean of Kashmir University Professor Afzal Qadri stated, "Our objective is to conduct this festival is to give exposure to the students who are studying at this school." "The university was closed for academic or any kind of festival-related activities for last two years due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. During this festival, students from different departments of the university showed good interest," he added.

The literary festival, organised by Kashmir University's student welfare department, aims to educate students about critical social issues while adhering to the COVID-19 norms. Students competed with considerable fervour and enthusiasm in all of the categories because the festival was conducted after a two-year hiatus. The tournaments raised awareness about a variety of social concerns in the country, particularly the parent-child bond.

Shahid Habib, a participant, noted, "We get awareness through these kinds of festivals as many social issues were discussed among the students."

Another participant, Huma Khurshid said, "As a law student, debating skills are very important for me. The activities conducted in such festivals instil literary skill sets among students. Also, a person gets to showcase their talent. We get motivation from such activities."

More about the University of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir University was established in 1948, the official website of the institute read. It was split into two full-fledged universities in 1969: the University of Kashmir in Srinagar and the University of Jammu in Jammu. The University of Kashmir is located in Srinagar's Hazratbal district. It is bordered on the east by the world-famous Dal Lake and on the west by Nigeen Lake, according to the official website. The University's Main Campus, which spans 247 acres, is separated into three sections: Hazratbal Campus, Naseem Bagh Campus, and Mirza Bagh Campus (serving residential purposes). Additional land has been acquired near the main campus in Zakura for the University's future growth, according to the website.

