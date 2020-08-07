After Beirut Blast, Chennai Customs To Dispose Of 740 MT Seized Chemical Via E-auction

After the catastrophic Beirut explosion that was linked to a warehouse storing thousands of tons of Ammonium Nitrate, reports about 740 tonnes of the same chemical compound stocked at the Chennai port for over 5 years has set alarm bells ringing. The consignment of ammonium nitrate has been lying at a Chennai port Customs warehouse since September 2015 because of a Tamil Nadu based company did not obtain proper clearance for the chemical compound.

In response to the apprehensions over the stocked Ammonium Nitrate, the Chennai Customs said that the said chemical is in safe custody at the container freight station (CFS) area and will be disposed of systematically through e-auction.

Office of the Commissioner of Customs Chennai on Thursday said, "Chennai Customs has seized 740 MTS imported Ammonium Nitrate due to import policy restrictions prescribed by the Government of India under the Customs Act 1962 read with Explosive Act, 1884 and Ammonium Nitrate Rules, 2012."

"The seized cargo is securely stored and safety of the cargo and public is ensured considering the hazardous nature of the cargo. Concerned CFS is located approximately 20 kilometres away from the city and there is no residential locality within the vicinity of 2 kilometres from this CFS. All safety measures are being taken by the aforesaid CFS and monitored by the Customs to ensure public safety," Customs Dept said.

"Also the process of disposal of the said cargo is taken promptly by the Customs & e-auction has already been completed. The disposal of the said cargo will be done within a short period following all safety measures," it added.

Beirut explosion

The powerful blast, which left Beirut’s port region devastated, is believed to be caused by improper storage of approximately 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a warehouse. As the highly explosive substance had been at the storage site since 2014, the Lebanese officials have reportedly started blaming each other for leaving the material so close to residential neighbourhoods for six years. The government said that it had formed an investigation committee to look into the explosion.

According to reports, the ammonium nitrate was taken from a ship that docked in Beirut in 2013, after which it had apparently been abandoned by its Russian owner and mostly Ukrainian crew. The director-general of Lebanese customs, Badri Daher is reported to have said that his office had sent six letters to the country’s judicial wing asking them to deal with the chemicals but no action was taken. The explosion has flattened most of a port and cause serious damage of property across Lebanon’s capital on August 4 besides killing 137 and injuring thousands more.

(With ANI inputs)