After Discovering 3000-tonne Gold Deposits, GSI Now Looks For Uranium In UP's Sonbhadra

A day after discovering nearly 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is now conducting a survey to find uranium in the region, officials said on Saturday.

The survey is being conducted with the help of an aeromagnetic system through helicopter in the Kudri hill region of Sonbhadra. Survey has also begun in the neighbouring states, they added.

"Tonnes of uranium are expected to be found in the Kudri hill region. The GSI team has dug the hill at three locations for uranium samples," an official involved in the survey said. "Efforts are on to measure the exact depth of uranium reserves. A team of officials of the Department of Atomic Energy is engaged in the task," the official said.

Uranium reserves will make India 'very strong'

Senior Mining Officer KK Rai said that the GSI team has been on a hunt for a long time, and the amount of Uranium is uncertain at the moment. Things would be clear only after the survey is completed, he added.

Prof. Dhruvsen of the department of Geology in Lucknow University said: "Uranium is found in the hills of Sonbhadra. But, it is also important to know its composition. If uranium is found in a large quantity, it will make the country very strong."

Sonbhadra District Magistrate S Rajalingam stated that GSI team has found gold in two hills, and the survey for finding uranium was on.

3000-tonne gold deposits found in Sonbhadra

In a massive gold rush, the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Geology and the Mining and Geological Survey of India on Friday, February 21, discovered two gold mines which collectively amount to 3,350 tonnes of gold ore.

The two ores - located at Son Pahadi and Hardi village in Uttar Pradesh put together could be more than five times India's current gold reserves which is around 626 tonnes, as per records. The UP government is mulling on putting the gold deposits on lease for mining, said District Mining Officer KK Rai.

'Gold reserve will catalyse growth'

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that this discovery will catalyse the growth of the district. This development also makes India’s gold reserve the second largest in the world.

Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said, “India will now have the world's 2nd largest gold reserves. The massive Gold discovery in Sonebhadra will further catalyze the growth of this beautiful aspirational district, bring positive change in the lives of the people & usher an era of transformation.”

