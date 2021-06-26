After Mumbai, Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Camp Found In Neighbouring Thane; Five Booked

The Maharashtra Police on Saturday booked five people accused of organising a fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in Thane. A total of eight cases have been registered at Naupada Police Station against all the five accused who allegedly duped people with their fake vaccination camp.

A least 116 employees of an insurance company were administered the vaccine shots at the bogus camp last month, charging each Rs 1,000 for vaccine doses, Senior Inspector Anil Mangle of Naupada police station said. However, only four people got the vaccine certificates out of the 116. This raised suspicion among the recipients and they filed complaints.

"Some of the people named in the Naupada case are accused of organising such camps in Mumbai as well. Of the 116 employees who got jabs in the camp here, only four got certificates. They found something suspicious and filed a case," Mangle said.

The accused persons include Mahendra Singh, Shrikant Mane, Sanjay Gupta, Seema Ahuja, and Karim. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

SIT to probe fake vaccine drives

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Saturday formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the fake COVID-19 vaccination drives that had been busted in various parts of the city. As per sources, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur will head the SIT to probe the alleged vaccine scams that were in operation in Mumbai. So far, six instances of fake vaccination drives have been identified including the Hiranandani Heritage society scam which saw as many as 390 residents being inoculated with fake COVID-19 vaccine doses. A total of 1,500 people are said to be victims of the scams in operation.

So far, 10 accused persons have been arrested by the Mumbai Police and banks of 8 main accused have been frozen. The gang headed by Shivraj Paratia and Nita Shivraj Pataria of Shivam Hospital is said to have led at least 8 camps as a part of this syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies)