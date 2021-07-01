After Reporting A Technical Glitch, Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Resume

An hour after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said that no trains would be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderur due to a technical issue, the metro rail service on Thursday informed that normal services of the yellow line have resumed. Taking to its official Twitter handle, DMRC shared the yellow line update and also thanked all the passengers for their patience.

Yellow Line Update



Normal services have resumed. Thank you for your patience. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 1, 2021

Delhi Metro yellow line faces a technical issue

Earlier during the day, DMRC had informed that there will be a delay in the metro services. It is important to mention here that earlier during the day, DMRC MD Dr Mangu Singh and Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav had innaugurated a vaccination centre at Huda City Centre metro station. This centre has been opened by the government for the citizens to get their vaccination done free of cost and without any registration or slot booking.

Due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, temporarily no train services will be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur. We apologise for the inconvenience. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 1, 2021

Delhi Metro services resume with 50% capacity & strict COVID norms

As Delhi started to report a significant and steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, the DMRC had announced the resumption of metro services from June 7 with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had acknowledged the fact that the novel Coronavirus situation is in control as he announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital.

DMRC's advice to the Public while travelling

The general public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law & order outside stations to handle the extra rush as services resume in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

(Image: PTI)