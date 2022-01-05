After Stampede, Vaishno Devi Temple Restricts Yatra Slips & Bookings To Online Platforms

Yatra slips for visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple will have to be obtained from the Board's official website or mobile app, announced Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Tuesday. In the wake of the recent stampede at the shrine, the decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding for taking the slips.

Informing about the same, the Shrine Board, through its official notification, said that the yatra slip will be issued through the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's official website i.e., https://www.maavaishnodevi.org/ and its mobile app (Mata Vaishno Devi App) only.

Apart from that, it also said that no private travel agency has been authorised for carrying out helicopter bookings for the Katra- Sanjichhat-Katra journey and that the online booking of the helicopter is available only on the official website and mobile application of the board.

Earlier, pilgrims undertaking the journey had to get the yatra slips online or on arrival at the town. While only 2,000 slips are issued online on average, most pilgrims obtain their slips after arrival.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was held after the stampede incident, during which this decision was also taken. The board had directed its Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar for taking urgent actions on the concerning factors including crowd management, 100% online bookings, working on the decongestion of the entire track, separation of entry and exit routes, among others.

Vaishno Devi stampede

The stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple which occurred on Saturday, January 1, 2022, claimed the lives of 12 pilgrims while many were injured. According to the temple board's statement, the stampede at the shrine took place at Gate number 3 where a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims triggered the jolt.

Acting upon this situation, J&K LG Manoj Sinha also formed a three-member committee to probe the matter and further asked it to submit a report within a week. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the stampede. Earlier, an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh was also announced for the same.

Image: ANI