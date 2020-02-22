Agra Decked With Billboards To Welcome US President Donald Trump

As Agra prepares for US President Donald Trump's visit, walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal were painted with images of the American leader on Friday. Trump is slated to visit the Taj Mahal on February 24.

Artists painted pictures of the US flag and the US President with 'Namaste Trump" written below it. Other walls had 'Welcome USA President' graffiti written.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Taj Mahal cleared that monkeys will not cause any trouble during Trump's visit. The monument is guarded by CISF personnel.

On Thursday, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), had said that the Taj Mahal will be closed for visitors from 12 noon on February 24 during Donald Trump's visit.

The US President will arrive on his maiden visit to India on February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Monkey-free Taj Mahal

Speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan, a CISF commander said, "For the last six months, it has been seen that inside the Taj Mahal, monkeys are not creating a lot of issues. And on the day when US President Trump is visiting the monument, there will not be a large presence of people and chances of monkeys creating problems will be even lesser."

The menace caused by monkeys has increased over the last few years with many tourists complaining about being troubled. A few weeks ago, the police started taking slingshots at monkeys which troubled tourists.

Ganga rivers to be released in the Yamuna

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river.

Dharmendra Singh Phogat, Meerut Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department stated, "500 cusecs of water were released in the Yamuna on February 17 and the water will reach Agra on February 22. This is Ganga water which will meet the Yamuna near Noida and from there it will flow to Mathura and then to Agra."

According to the media reports, Arun Prakash, Municipal Commissioner confirmed the release and development in the water levels. The Yamuna is likely to reinvigorate its existing water levels.

(With ANI inputs)