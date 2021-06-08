Agra Hospital Owner's 'mock Oxygen Drill' Video Surfaces; UP Health Minister Orders Probe

The Health Department of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday initiated a probe against Agra's Paras Hospital's 'mock oxygen drill'. The investigation was initiated following a viral video showing the owner of Agra's Paras Hospital admitting that he had on April 26 conducted a mock drill where the oxygen supply in the entire hospital was shut down for five minutes to experiment which all patients are going to survive.

The viral video which surfaced showed the owner of the Hospital saying, "During an acute shortage of oxygen, the hospital conducted a mock drill. We stopped the oxygen supply for five minutes around 7 PM on April 26. Twenty-two patients started gasping for breath and their bodies began turning blue. Then there were remaining 74 patients and we asked their family members to bring their own oxygen cylinders."

Noting the incident, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister stated that a complaint has been received by the State Administration regarding oxygen issues in Paras Hospital and an investigation is underway. He stated that further comments will be given only after the investigation is completed.

Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate of Agra informed that at least seven patients were dead at the hospital including those with COVID infection on April 26 and April 27 at the Paras hospital.

He added, "There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death. We will look into the video that surfaced about their death. The fact is there were four deaths due to COVID that day and three more the next day. There were 97 patients admitted. "

The District Magistrate further informed that the Additional District Magistrate of the city along with Dr. Sharma, the additional Chief Medical Officer has been named in the case. However, the District Magistrate denied the information of 22 deaths in the hospital and stated that proper verification of the video and probe against the hospital will take place. He noted that no deaths due to oxygen shortage at Paras Hospital took place.

The district administration has also investigated the private conversations on April 28 that occurred in the private chamber of the hospital, and it was found out that Paras Hospital was supplied with 121,117 135 D-type oxygen cylinders which were adequate as per the requirement, noted Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate of Agra.

Uttar Pradesh which is standing on a total caseload of 17 lakh recorded 694 additional cases in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 97 deaths and 2,860 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total death count of Uttar Pradesh is 21,333 whereas the recovered number of cases is 16.6 lakh.

Input- ANI

Image Source- PTI/ANI