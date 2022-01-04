Agra Mayor Tests Covid Positive, Isolates Himself

Agra mayor Naveen Jain has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation, an official said Tuesday.

The district reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases Tuesday and the total number of active cases now stands at 113, according to data released by the Agra administration.

The mayor's Public Relation Officer (PRO) said Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and is into isolation.

The districts has a recovery rate of 97.79 percent and a case fatality rate of 1.77 percent, the data showed.

So far, coronavirus has claimed 458 lives in the district.

