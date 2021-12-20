Agra's 'Ghatiya Azam Khan Road' renamed after former VHP leader Ashok Singhal

The Ghatiya Azam Khan Road in Agra was renamed 'Shri Ashok Singhal Marg' on Sunday, in honour of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal. It is part of the process to change the names of locations that are suggestive of periods of slavery, and it will continue, said Agra mayor Naveen Jain, who was the chief guest at the event. The decision to rename the route was made to honour Singhal, who was born in a house on Ghatiya Azam Khan Road, according to Jain.

On November 26, the Mughal Road in Agra was renamed Maharaja Agrasen Marg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on Saturday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In an address at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle, declaring that the day will not be far away when Uttar Pradesh will be recognised as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure.

The project will cost more than Rs 36,000 crore and will span 6,000 kilometres. Per the Prime Minister, the contemporary infrastructure being built in Uttar Pradesh today indicates how resources are being used effectively. As per him, nearly 30 lakh poor people have received pucca houses, and the programme will continue to cover all remaining qualified recipients. In Shahjahanpur, a total of 50 thousand pucca homes were constructed. He states that the development of Dalits, the poor, and the backward is being prioritised at his level for the first time.

Developments in Uttar Pradesh announced

PM Modi noted the many developments in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, saying that the construction of new airports, railway connections, and expressways will be a blessing to the people of the state. This improvement will not only save people's time, but will also improve their convenience, which will lead to better resource management, increased people's power, and overall prosperity in the state. He went on to say that one of the advantages of the Ganga Expressway is that it will allow cargo containers to be sent directly from Western Uttar Pradesh to Haldia port via Varanasi's dry port. The Ganga Expressway will also benefit people sending agricultural products, industrial products, and small enterprises, among other things.

(Image: Twitter)