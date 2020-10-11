'Kamaai Poocho Mat': 90-year-old Agra Man Who Makes Delicious Kanji Bada Given Online SOS

People from Agra queued up at the stall of a 90-year-old man selling Kanji Bada, after a video featuring him went viral on social media. The owner of the stall Narayan Singh's business has been adversely affected due to Coronavirus lockdown and in order to help him revive his food business, a food blogger from Agra shared a video of him and urged the people to help him.

"I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during the lockdown. My daily income is badly hit due to COVID-19", Narayan Singh.

READ | Katrina Kaif's Instagram announcement & other actors who are 'back to the grind'

Agra: People queue up at the food stall of an elderly man after a social media user appealed people to help him. Narayan Singh, the owner of the stall, says, "I faced a lot of problems as I had to sit home during lockdown. My daily income is badly hit due to COVID-19." (10.10) pic.twitter.com/Xcqom6rAG8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020

Video featuring a 90-yr-old Singh running Kanji Bada stall in Agra goes viral

Food blogger Dhanishtha shared a video of the 90-year-old man. In her video she mentioned how Narayan Singh lost his earnings due to the ongoing pandemic. In the caption accompanying her post, Dhanishtha narrated his story and wrote, “My kanji bada wale uncle. He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day."

''His stall is in professors colony, Kamla Nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also, and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here every day, from 5:30 pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos", she wrote in her post.

Her video comes after 'Baba Ka Dhaba' video that went viral and was a hit as the elderly couple was helped by many social media users to revive their business. After this incident many food bloggers are posting videos on their social media accounts about small food businesses affected during COVID times and encouraging people to visit small food stalls.

READ | Arjun Kapoor shares 'post-recovery happy face' clip on Instagram

Check out her video below:

READ | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson crosses 200m Instagram followers, inches closer to Ronaldo

READ | Katrina Kaif's Instagram announcement & other actors who are 'back to the grind'

(With ANI inputs)