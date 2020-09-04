Ahmedabad Serosurvey Shows Only 23.24% People Developed COVID-19 Antibodies

As per the new Serosurvey conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), around 23.24 per cent of the samples tested had COVID-19 antibodies. An official on Wednesday said that Ahmedabad has not yet developed a herd immunity. The same Serosurvey was conducted in Mumbai and Chennai as well.

Serosurvey: Ahmedabad far from developing herd immunity

Apart from Serosurvey by the Municipal Corporation of Ahmedabad, another survey was conducted to check the prevalence of antibodies among the people who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 showed that 40 per cent of such people did have the antibodies. Medical Officer of AMC Bhavin Solanki informed that the latest Serosurvey has recorded an increase of 5.6 points over the survey which was conducted in July. The results of July's Serosurvey was 17.68 per cent.

Bhavin Solanki took to Twitter to inform people about the results of the latest Serosurvey of Ahmedabad. As per his latest tweet, the city is far away from developing a herd immunity. So far only 23.24% of 10,000 tested samples have developed COVID-19 antibodies and around 40% of people who had recovered from Coronavirus have lost their antibodies. Solanki also attached a video with his tweet.

Serosurvey testing is performed by taking a sample of blood serum to check the presence of antibodies against infection. As per the latest finding, Ahmedabad is very far from developing a herd immunity against the virus. About 70-80 per cent of the population is required to have antibodies against the COVID-19 virus to develop a herd immunity.

Bhavin Solanki said, "The 5.6 per cent increase in positivity shows that multidimensional steps taken by the AMC have yielded results in controlling the spread of the virus. 23.24 per cent positivity shows that we are far from developing any herd immunity, for which the positivity should be 70-80 per cent."

So far, the COVID-19 tally in India has reached 39,36,747. Out of this, 30,37,151 people have successfully recovered and 68,472 have died to the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in India is 8,31,124. According to ICMR, until September 3, 4,66,79,145 COVID-19 test samples have been collected.

